COVID-19: 7 deaths, 558 cases new in a day

Rawalpindi:The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 and deaths caused by the virus has been on the rise from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as compared to other parts of the country as almost every tenth patient so far reported from the country is from twin cities and every eleventh death from the country has been reported from the region.

The equation was different in June when every 13th patient reported from Pakistan was a resident of Islamabad Capital Territory or Rawalpindi district and every 13th death caused by coronavirus illness was reported from the twin cities.

If taken ICT alone, every 20th confirmed patient of COVID-19 from the country was a resident of the federal capital in June while at present, every 13th patient reported from the country is from ICT.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that Islamabad is reporting the highest number of cases – 32816 so far reported as confirmed – as per its population compared with other districts of the country.

To date, a total of 420294 cases have been reported from all across the country with 8398 deaths of which 786 are from the twin cities. Out of 420294 cases so far reported, 43083 have been confirmed from ICT and Rawalpindi.

In the last 24 hours, every 7th patient from the country was reported from the twin cities as 558 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the region including 402 patients from ICT and 156 from Rawalpindi while from Pakistan, as many as 3795 new patients were confirmed positive.

Similarly out of a total of 37 deaths caused by the virus from all across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, seven were reported from the twin cities including one from ICT and six from Rawalpindi.

On Monday, the number of active cases of the disease in ICT was 6079 and in Rawalpindi, it was 1174. The virus has so far claimed 445 lives from Rawalpindi and 341 from the federal capital. The number of recoveries from ICT is 26396 while 8648 from Rawalpindi showing over 81 per cent of the patients confirmed from the twin cities have achieved cure.