Spinners shine in Sindh, Northern victories

KARACHI: Spinner Mohammad Asghar’s six second innings wickets enabled Sindh to beat Southern Punjab by five wickets in their ninth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here on Monday.

Meanwhile, seven second innings wickets from Farhan Shafiq guided Northern to a 182-run win over Balochistan. At the KCCA Stadium, resuming their innings on 103 for six, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 119 in 50.5 overs, which set 208-run target for Sindh.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar took six for 53 and ended up with match figures of eight for 143. Off-spinner Ashiq Ali grabbed four wickets for 31, and ended up with match figures of 10 for 115.

Sindh chased the 208-run target in the 61st over after losing five wickets. Faraz Ali top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 162 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. He contributed an unbeaten 77 runs stand for the sixth wicket with Saifullah Bangash, who hit 34 off 78 with four fours. Jahanzaib Sultan chipped in with a quick-fire 30-ball 36, which included two fours and three sixes.