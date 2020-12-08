Battle for final spots begins anew in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI: Eyeing the top two spots, the country’s six first-class teams will enter the field with fresh plans to earn maximum points as the seventh round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) begins here at different venues on Tuesday (today).

There was a lot of up-and-down movement on the points table when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab recorded their maiden wins of the season in the sixth round. Southern Punjab, who had been the leaders since the start of the season, slipped to third spot following a six-wicket defeat against Northern, who are now the top-ranked side.

KP thrashed Balochistan, ranked fourth, by 175 runs to gather as many as 25 points and jump to the second spot. They are only six points behind the table-toppers. It took six matches for Central Punjab, the title defenders, to record their first win of the ongoing season. But now that they have tasted a win, the Hasan Ali-led team will be hoping that it leads to a change of fortune. They secured 24 points from their commanding 227-run victory against Sindh.

Central Punjab remain at the bottom of the points table, but they have narrowed the gap between them and fifth-placed Sindh to nine points.At the UBL Sports Complex, Northern will face Central Punjab. Nauman Ali led Northern to a comprehensive nine-wicket win when these two teams met in the second round. The left-arm orthodox took 11 wickets in the match, seven of them in the second innings.

Central Punjab will be wary of the 34-year-old as his form has picked up since that contest. Nauman is back on top of the wicket-takers’ chart with 43 scalps, which include four five-wicket hauls from six matches.

Hammad Azam, Umar Amin and Mohammad Nawaz provide stability to Northern’s middle-order. The three are the third, fifth and sixth best batsmen, respectively, in the tournament to date. Hammad has scored a century and six-half-centuries as he has gathered 572 runs at 71.50.Umar, who has 511 runs at 56.78, has smashed two centuries and three half-centuries.

Nawaz’s 472 runs include a century and three half-centuries.Central Punjab are yet to find rhythm in their batting. Despite the completion of six matches, none of their batsmen has hit a century in the season. However, a blistering half-century by Ahmed Safi Abdullah in their second innings against Sindh and a half-century by their captain Hasan Ali in the fifth round fixture will make Northern cautious about Central Punjab’s batting depth.

Eyes will be on Waqas Maqsood once again after he took nine wickets in the victory against Sindh, which included a first inning haul of six for 25. The left-arm pacer is leading the fast bowlers’ chart with 26 dismissals at 20.54 runs per wicket. He is the fourth best bowler in the season.

Ahmed Safi has had an impressive season. With his left-arm orthodox bowling, he has grabbed 22 wickets, which place him on the fifth spot of the highest wicket-takers’ list.That Hasan has taken eight wickets in two matches since his return to the side is another positive for their bowling department.

At National Stadium, Southern Punjab will meet Balochistan. For the first time in the season, Southern Punjab have been dislodged from the top-spot and they will be eager to gather maximum points from this contest. They defeated Balochistan by four wickets when these two teams met earlier in the tournament.

Balochistan pocketed only 14 points from their last two matches and since winning their tournament opener – which remains their only win in the season – they have drawn three matches and lost two.

The last time Balochistan’s Imran Farhat made a notable score this season was against this very opposition when he scored a brilliant first innings century, so the 39-year-old will try to be back amongst the run-getters if he features in the playing XI.

Balochistan will be pinning their hopes on 37-year-old Akbar-ur-Rehman, who has scored 387 runs at 48.38 and hit a century and two half-centuries in the tournament so far. Ali Waqas has been another solid batsman. With three half-centuries from four matches, the left-handed batsman has gathered 345 runs at an average of just a shade under 50.

Their pacers Taj Wali and Khurram Shehzad have enjoyed success as they have taken 20 and 18 wickets, respectively. Both bowlers have recorded a five-wicket haul each in the tournament. Taj is placed sixth on the highest wicket-takers list for the tournament and Khurram is eighth.

Southern Punjab’s Zahid Mehmood has played a vital role in his side’s success throughout the season as the leg-spinner has taken 37 wickets at an average of 22.95. The 33-year-old Dadu-born bowler has two five-wicket hauls in the tournament and is the only bowler from his side to be amongst the top 10 wicket-takers.

Salman Ali Agha has been a revelation with the bat as the middle-order batsman continues to score runs. He tops the batting chart with 600 runs at a staggering average of 75, which is the highest amongst the top-five run-getters in the season.

The 27-year-old has smashed a century and four half-centuries in the first six rounds and his captain Umar Siddiq will be hoping that his run of form continues. Salman scored 97 and 42 not out when these two sides met earlier.

Umar himself has been a notable run-getter for Southern Punjab with 469 runs from six matches, which include four half-centuries. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is the seventh highest run-getter this season.

Here at SBP Ground, Sindh meet second-placed KP.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enter the contest on the back of an astounding 175-run win against Balochistan. They are one of the two sides – the other being Northern – to have won three out of six matches.

Their victory was built around impressive first innings century from Kamran Ghulam and a remarkable display of pace bowling from the trio of Sameen Gul, Irfanullah Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Kamran’s 153 came in an innings in which the next best score was 58 and the team posted 320 all out.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan has carried the burden of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s bowling. His impressive form has seen him placed at the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers with 38 scalps – which include three five-wicket hauls.

Asad Shafiq-led Sindh will be eager to rack up maximum points from this contest. Sharjeel Khan scored a fighting second innings 89 in the last match and Sindh will be hoping that the left-handed opener provides them solid starts.