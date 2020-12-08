Russian sentenced to jail in France

PARIS: A French court on Monday sentenced a Russian to five years in prison for money laundering, but cleared him of an original charge of defrauding nearly 200 people using randomware.

Prosecutors had said that Alexander Vinnik sent emails to his targets masquerading as invoices, whose attached document, when opened, activated malware that shut down the computer and encrypted its contents.

A message would appear on the hacked computer with instructions to pay a ransom in the online currency bitcoin to regain control of the machine. Among the 188 victims of the attacks -- which happened between 2016 and 2018 -- were local authorities, businesses and individuals in France.