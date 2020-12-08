close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

Awards for budding artists

Lahore

Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

LAHORE:THAAP, in collaboration with Shahkaar Research Hub, has announced the institution of Shahkaar Tahira Arshad Award.

This annual award is specific to emerging artists, who have made a significant contribution to the society despite social and cultural pressures. The award is named after renowned designer Tahira Arshad who fought against social sanctions during her professional career. She promoted her concept of self through self-awareness as a designer. The selection committee comprised of five eminent figures from relevant professions.

