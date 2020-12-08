LAHORE:Pir Khawaja Mehmood Faridi, grandson of great Sufi poet Khawaja Muhammad Yar Faridi of Garhi Sharif, was decorated with his grandfather's 83-year-old dastaar (a headgear associated with sufism) at a simple ceremony held here. Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq led the prayers on this occasion and congratulated Pir Khawaja Mehmood Faridi. Sajjada Nasheen of Khawaja Ghulam Fareed’s shrine in Kot Mithan, Moinuddin Mehboob Korija, Sajjada Nasheen of Darbar Baba Farid Ganj Shakar Pakpattan Deewan Maudood Masood Chishti, Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Mian Mir’s shrine Syed Ali Raza, Haq Bahoo Astana representative Pir Akhtar Rasool Qadri and custodians of several other shrines in the country were also present on the occasion.