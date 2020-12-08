Lawyers, DIG discuss cooperation in law reforms

LAHORE:A delegation of lawyers led by social worker and president Pakistan Centre for Law and Society (PCLS) Barrister Nudra B Abdel Majeed Mian called on DIG Operations Wing Ashfaq Ahmad in his office here on Monday. Advocate Ahsan Khalid and advocate Salma Qazi were included in the delegation. It was urged in the meeting to increase mutual coordination and cooperation in the fields of law reforms and legislation to ensure prompt justice to the citizens. DIG Ashfaq Khan said police and lawyers have always been at one page to provide justice to the sufferers. Barrister Nudra B appreciated the concrete efforts and personal interest of the DIG to maintain permanent peace, control crimes and provide safety as well as security to the citizens. The delegation visited operations (Ops) room of the DIG Office and Police Facilitation Centre Grater Iqbal Park. Barrister Nudra inspected the monitoring and control system of Ops room and commended the latest technologies introduced by Lahore police in its monitoring and evaluation system.