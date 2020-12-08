Lahore Police providing welfare-oriented services: DIG

LAHORE:Lahore Police is providing welfare oriented services to the citizens along with curbing the criminals from society.

On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan citizens are being provided the facilities of character and verification certificates. Character Certificate branch of Lahore Police issued as many as 3113 certificates to the citizens. Accordingly, 2031 Character where as 1082 Verification certificates were issued during month of November.

These verification and character certificates are issued to the overseas Pakistani citizens belonging to Lahore city and citizens for job purpose also.

As many as 456 applications were submitted by citizens at Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 1291 at Facilitation Center of Gulberg, 474 at Iqbal Town, 285 at Greater Iqbal Park, 81 at Town Hall, 36 at Lahore chamber of Commerce & Industry, 145 at Arfa Karim whereas 265 applications were submitted at recently-inaugurated Facilitation Center of Bahria Town. Moreover 80 applications were submitted at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that citizens are being provided 14 services including Police Character Certificate, Verification and Registration of Employees and Tenants, Renewal of Driving License under one roof at these Khidmat Centers.