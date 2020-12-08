151 held in crackdown on criminals

LAHORE:Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested 151 criminals and recovered 20 pistols, five rifles, bullets, more than 11kg charas and 497 liters of liquor.

SP Sadar Division Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti had directed the concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Sadar Division Police busted an eight-member gang along with recoveries worth Rs 2,70,000 from them. Moreover, 33 Proclaimed and Targeted Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Police also recovered lakhs of rupees from the criminals.

Police also arrested 12 criminals during its action against brothels. Sadar Division Police also arrested eight criminals for violating One Wheeling, Kite Flying and Aerial Firing Acts.