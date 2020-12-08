LDA DG reviews six illegal housing schemes

LAHORE:Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmad Aziz Tarar visited six illegal housing schemes as well as approved schemes to see scheme plans and water pumping on Monday.

DG LDA made this visit to take action against the violations of scheme plans and preparing suggestions for resolving the issues besides making recommendations to take action against illegal pumping by private schemes and individuals as well.

DG LDA visited the private schemes on the direction of Lahore High Court and Judicial Water Commission. He reviewed the status of implementation of approved scheme plans and planning standards in the schemes located on Ferozepur Road. He also inspected the width of roads, plots reserved for parks, public buildings and other buildings. He reviewed the situation of recovery of eco-charges and water pumping in these schemes and checked the relevant records.

The Director General directed the concerned staff to identify illegal installation of water pumps. The rules for taking action against illegal pumping should be reviewed and a report should be prepared before the next hearing of the case. Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and the concerned director were also present on the occasion.

WDD: Women Development Department Punjab met to purchase land for setting up Women Development Complex and discussed PC1 of the Complex. The meeting chaired by the WDD secretary was briefed by the officers concerned that land related issues had been settled with the Lahore Development Authority.