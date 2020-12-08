Opp wants to spread Covid-19 to destroy economy: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that second wave of Covid-19 speedily spreading in Pakistan due to irresponsible behaviours and masses should show responsibility by avoiding large public gatherings.

He said that international economy including Pakistan’s economy had been adversely affected due to corona pandemic. Talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), he added that during first wave of Covid-19, government worked under a well thought strategy and its effects to the trade and industry were far least than the other countries.

He said that because of Prime Minister’s vision textile industry was working with full swing that was a very good sign for the national economy but opposition parties were intentionally trying to ruin the things and wanted to spread Covid-19 to destroy the national economy.

The minister said second wave of Covid-19 and SOPs to control its spread, did not allow political gatherings but leadership of some political parties were insisting to ruin the SOPs and forcing people to come with an intention to spread Covid-19.He said, it was not possible to impede its spread without public cooperation. The Minister urged that people should not lend their ears on rumours and follow SOPs issued by the government.

He maintained that the only way out to prevent oneself from coronavirus lay in adhering to precautionary measures. Aslam Iqbal outlined the PTI government was wisely coping up with the challenges of coronavirus and the revival of national economy.

He emphasised that the masses had to be saved both from corona pandemic and hunger at the same time. On this occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said, “Our affiliations with political parties are out of the Lahore Chamber and LCCI has always worked for the betterment and wellbeing of the business community.”

He said the country was facing the second attack of Coronavirus which was more lethal than the first wave. He said that during the last 24 hours, 3,795 Corona cases had been reported in Pakistan which was a matter of serious concern. Mian Tariq Misbah said that the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to protect the people from the disastrous effects of this pandemic were being acknowledged globally.

He stated that the lockdown had caused a lot of troubles for the business community as well as for the general public. Now business was recovering due to good strategy of the government and the cooperation of business community.

He said that this achievement could be wasted with a little carelessness in this connection, so one should keep adopting protective measures. LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that Lahore was the most affected city of Punjab, according to government statistics, more than 60,000 people had been affected by the pandemic in Lahore so far. He said that people should avoid unnecessary travel, socialising and activities that could be easily avoided.

The LCCI office-bearers also urged Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Chairman FBR to extend the date for filing of income tax returns at least two months.

At this moment, there was a lot of pressure on FBR Portal which was creating difficulty to file return. Besides that the business community had not yet been able to recover its financial losses due to Coronavirus so it was a dire need to facilitate them, he added.