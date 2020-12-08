15 more corona patients die

LAHORE:Around 15 COVID-19 patients died and another 807 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday. The toll of fatalities was raised to 3,177 in Punjab while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 123,762 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 14,577 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,088,916 in the province. After 3,177 fatalities and recovery of a total of 99,396 patients, as many as 21,189 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.