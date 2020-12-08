close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 8, 2020

Shops, marriage halls sealed for SOPs violations

Lahore

A
APP
December 8, 2020

LAHORE:The city district administration conducted a crackdown on those involved in violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed 59 markets and shops, 28 restaurants and 19 marriage halls.

A spokesperson said here on Monday the monitoring team was headed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz, while all additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner were present in the field to check markets of the area. The DC Lahore said that 59 markets and shopping malls, 28 restaurants and hotels, and 19 marriage halls were sealed over SOPs violation.

Latest News

More From Lahore