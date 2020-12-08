Rescue 1122 receives 17 portable ventilators

LAHORE:The American Business Forum (ABF) and a private laboratory have donated 17 portable ventilators to Rescue 1122.

These ventilators, known as Umbulizers, have been developed by Pakistani students at Harvard, MIT, and Boston University, and have received an emergency use authorization from the USFDA. Umbulizers are reliable, simple to operate and portable that is designed to fulfill the need for life-saving ventilators. Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked ABF and others for donating Umbulizers for an urgent response to the rising COVID-19 crisis in Pakistan. ABF President Vaseem Anvar, reiterating the importance of improving the healthcare facilities of Pakistan said, "Keeping in view the current healthcare crisis at hand, health measures must be a priority for the government, firms, and the overall society as collective efforts have drastic effects. We at ABF believe that all businesses need to show solidarity and work together to combat COVID-19.”