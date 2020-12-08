close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

Hamdan Cup Polo begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

LAHORE: The Hamdan Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 will get under way here at the Lahore Polo Club ground from Tuesday (today).Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik said that top nine teams are featuring in this two-week tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo, Imperial Hydroponics, AOS and Master Paints.Pool B consists of Remounts, Barry's, Diamond Paints/FG Polo, Newage and Monnoo Polo.

Latest News

More From Sports