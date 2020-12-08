Hamdan Cup Polo begins today

LAHORE: The Hamdan Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 will get under way here at the Lahore Polo Club ground from Tuesday (today).Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik said that top nine teams are featuring in this two-week tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo, Imperial Hydroponics, AOS and Master Paints.Pool B consists of Remounts, Barry's, Diamond Paints/FG Polo, Newage and Monnoo Polo.