Jahangir elected WSF emeritus president

LAHORE: Jahangir Khan has been elected emeritus president of the World Squash Federation (WSF) for the sixth consecutive time.

The world’s greatest squash player and six-time former world champion will serve for the next two years. He has held this position for the past 12 years.Jahangir in his illustrious career won World Open six times and the British Open a record ten times. He retired as a player in 1993 and served as President of the World Squash Federation from 2002 to 2008.

Meanwhile, England’s Zena Wooldridge has been elected World Squash Federation President following the organization’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). She defeated Jacques Fontaine and will now serve for four years.Wooldridge is the 10th WSF President and the second woman to hold the post following New Zealand’s Susie Simcock, who led the world governing body between 1996 and 2002.