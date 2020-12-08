Indonesian police shoot dead six

JAKARTA: At least six supporters of a firebrand Indonesian Muslim cleric were shot dead on Monday as they tried to reach a police station where their leader was to be questioned, Jakarta’s police chief said on Monday.

Fadil Imran said police were forced to defend themselves when 10 supporters of Rizieq Shihab attacked them at a toll road some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the capital Jakarta. "When our officers were following the cars of followers, they came closer and attacked us using guns and sharp objects," Imran told reporters. Police officers shot in response, leaving six people dead, he added. Four others managed to escape during the early morning shootout.