Back-to-back European titles for Bezuidenhout after SA Open win

SUN CITY, South Africa: Christian Bezuidenhout became the first back-to-back winner on the European Tour since Justin Rose from England in 2017 when he lifted the South African Open trophy at Sun City on Sunday.

The 26-year-old South African carded a final round 69 for a total of 270 and a five-shot victory over Wales’ Jamie Donaldson, who also finished with a 69 at the Gary Player Country Club.

Bezuidenhout won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa last weekend with four sub-70 rounds and repeated the feat in the second oldest national golf championship in the world after the British Open.

It was the third consecutive victory by a South African in the event with Bezuidenhout emulating Branden Grace and major winner Louis Oosthuizen.

The final leaderboard this year was dominated by South Africans with Dylan Frittelli (71) third, Dean Burmester (71) fourth and JC Ritchie (72) fifth.