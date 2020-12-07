Kenya’s Kandie licks half-marathon world record

VALENCIA, Spain: Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie smashed the men’s half-marathon world record in Valencia on Sunday in a time of 57 minutes 32 seconds.

His blistering performance was almost half a minute quicker than the previous record of 58min 01sec set by his compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September, 2019.

In perfect running conditions the 24-year-old Kandie was chased across the line just five seconds adrift by Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in a reverse of the world championship result in October.

The first four home all came in under the former best mark.

Genzebe Dibaba on her debut at the distance won the women’s race in 1hr 05:18.

On a memorable day for Kenyan athletics Evans Chebet and Peres Epchirchir went on to claim both marathons with season best times.

Chebet won the men’s race in 2hrs 03mins 00sec with Epchirchir victorious in the women’s event in 2hr 17.16.

For the first time, the top 30 in the men’s marathon came in under 2hr 10mins.