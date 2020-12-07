Covid-19 SOPs

Over 252 sites, 395 vehicle stands checked in Hazara

By Syed Kosar Naqvi

ABBOTTABAD: Over 252 sites and 395 vehicle stands were inspected to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19 in Hazara Division in the last one week, a top official said on Sunday.

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud said that 8080 vehicles were checked and a fine was imposed on 6650 for violating the SOPs. He was giving a presentation to the Minister for Finance and Health Services and Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimoor Saleem Jaghra on Covid-19 situation in the division. General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Members provincial Assembly , Deputy Commissioners of Abbottabad, Haripur & Mansehra and other stakeholders from Health Department were present during the presentation.

Similarly, he said, 5987 shops, 489 markets, 489 van stands, 542 restaurants,184 wedding halls and 311 petrol pumps were inspected out of which 69 shops, five markets, 10 restaurants and five petrol pumps were sealed.

He added that the Road Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara has confiscated eight route permits of public service vehicles for not following SOPs. He informed that 2110 vehicles were checked in Haripur and 1680 were fine amounting to Rs17,6500 while 2040 vehicles were checked in Mansehra where Rs,17,3000 were fined to 1742 vehicles.