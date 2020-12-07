PNS TABUK's visit to Turkish port aimed at strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: The recently-commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship, TABUK, visited Port Aksaz, Turkey. The visit was aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties, enhancing naval collaboration and interoperability with the Turkish Navy. During the stay at the port, the Pakistan Navy ship was extended a warm welcome by the Turkish naval authorities.

The commanding officer of the PNS TABUK called on Aksaz Naval Base Commander, Rear Admiral I Kurtulus Sevinc, and discussed matters of mutual interest. The commanding officer conveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Turkey in general and the Turkish Navy in particular.

The host military dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Navy's contributions in ensuring regional maritime security. The commanding officer also highlighted the deteriorating situation and human rights violations being committed by the Indian armed forces against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He also extended his gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by the Turkish Navy for TABUK's port call. Later on, departing the port, the PNS TABUK participated in Coordinated Patrol with Turkish Navy ships. The recent visit of PNS TABUK is reaffirmation of PN-TN collaboration and to further foster brotherly relations between both the countries.