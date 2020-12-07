Customs seizes smuggled 24 luxury vehicles worth Rs120m

ISLAMABAD: FBR’s Pakistan Customs in coordination with Frontier Corps and Balochistan Police raided a showroom situated on Quetta-Chaman Highway and seized 24 luxury vehicles worth Rs120 million.

Huge resistance was faced during the operation but strong coordination among agencies under the umbrella of task force helped in successful handling of mob gathered to put up resistance and lodging FIR against showroom owners. During the operation, luxury vehicles like Land Cruisers V8, Premio Car, Honda Cross Road, Toyota double cabins, Axio car and Suzuki cars were recovered. The approximate value of seized goods is approximately Rs120 million.

Pakistan Customs as lead agency in counter-smuggling is committed to achieving the vision of prime minister and is taking such landmark steps to seize smuggled goods and protect the market and the interest of traders involved in legal trade. Such actions will not only protect the market from smuggled goods but will also promote foreign direct investment by boosting confidence and trust of investors.