Balochistan starts recruiting medical staff, uplifting hospitals

ISLAMABAD: Besides uplifting several hospitals, the government of Balochistan has initiated process to fill hundreds of vacant posts of doctors and healthcare staff, in a move described by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan as “revolutionary steps” to improve healthcare in the province.

In the first stage, the provincial health department will strengthen 11 district headquarters hospitals which had also been declared as teaching hospitals.

The government has allocated Rs50 million each for these hospitals. The amount would be used to uplift the infrastructure and equip them with modern facilities. The procurement committees have already been formed to accomplish the process. The new teaching hospitals are located at Loralai, Kech, Khuzdar, Zhob, Killa Abdullah, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub, Noshki and Panjgur.