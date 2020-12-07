close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2020

Man kills brother

Our Correspondent
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man allegedly shot dead his brother over a petty issue in Abdul Khel village in the limits of the Nawab Shaheed Police Station, police said on Sunday.They said one Nisar, son of Haji Bahader Khan, said that he along with his father was busy cutting a tree in the field when a brawl occurred between his father and uncle.

