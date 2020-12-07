Traffic police drive

close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
BR
Bureau report
December 7, 2020

PESHAWAR: A number of children on Sunday participated in a campaign to raise awareness among the commuters regarding traffic rules.Children in uniforms of the traffic police participated in the drive on different roads. The drivers were asked to wear seat belts, helmets for bikers, follow lane discipline and avoid over-speeding.

