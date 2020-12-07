Traffic police drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A number of children on Sunday participated in a campaign to raise awareness among the commuters regarding traffic rules.Children in uniforms of the traffic police participated in the drive on different roads. The drivers were asked to wear seat belts, helmets for bikers, follow lane discipline and avoid over-speeding.