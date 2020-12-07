close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 7, 2020

Khalilzad travels to Turkey, Qatar for talks on Afghanistan

National

 
December 7, 2020

WASHINGTON: U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is traveling to Turkey and Qatar for discussions on Afghan peace negotiations, the State Department said on Thursday.The ambassador left for Ankara on Wednesday, the department said and will meet with the Afghan parties in Qatar. “It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” the department said in a statement.

Latest News

More From Pakistan