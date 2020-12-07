Sense of deprivation among Pakhtuns deepens, says QWP leader

BISHAM: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not provide any relief to the people, which had deepened the sense of deprivation among the Pakhtuns.

Addressing a convention of the party workers in Shangla district, he said the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including electricity and natural gas, were being used in other provinces, but the Pakhtuns could not benefit from them.

“The rulers should take steps to remove the sense of deprivation among the Pakhtuns, who have faced the brunt of militancy, joblessness and inflation,” he maintained.

Sikandar Sherpao said his party leadership would not rest until the Pakhtuns got their due rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan, urging the government to take steps for the development of the hitherto underdeveloped and far-flung areas in the province.

The QWP leader expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in the province, asking the government to take corrective steps to bring the situation under control. Criticising the PTI rulers for their failure to deliver on the election pledges, he said that the government was blaming others for its poor performance.