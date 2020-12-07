Woman shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A woman was killed by unidentified armed men in Peepal Mandi here on Sunday.
An official said that unidentified armed men opened fire on the woman, stated to be over 20 years old, and managed to escape. A special investigation team has been tasked to work out the case after lodging the FIR.