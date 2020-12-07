close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 7, 2020

Woman shot dead

National

BR
Bureau report
December 7, 2020

PESHAWAR: A woman was killed by unidentified armed men in Peepal Mandi here on Sunday.

An official said that unidentified armed men opened fire on the woman, stated to be over 20 years old, and managed to escape. A special investigation team has been tasked to work out the case after lodging the FIR.

Latest News

More From Pakistan