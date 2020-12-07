PPP leader says PTI govt has lost confidence of people

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan on Sunday said the government had lost the confidence of the people and Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long-march would prove to be the last nail in its coffin.

“Get ready for the long march on the federal capital as this would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government, which has been reeling from the effects of its wrong policies and highest ever inflation in the history of the country,” he told a public gathering held in Balakot.

He said the ones responsible for the sugar and wheat flour crises were given protocol by the fascist government but time was not far off when such elements would face the law.“We are committed to ousting this government, which has pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy and the nation is bearing the brunt of unchecked unemployment and highest inflation,” Humayun Khan added.

The PPP leader said that it was his party government that raised salaries of the public sector employees by 55 percent during its tenure but the incumbent government deprived them of incentives and didn’t enhance their salaries.

“The long march on Islamabad is the choice of the nation as they want to send this government packing,” he said. He said the government was using the coronavirus as a shield to hide behind it as the Jamaat-Islami and the ministers were holding gatherings as usual and they did not care about the spread of the Covid-19.