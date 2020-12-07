Met office predicts cold dry weather

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and snowfall over the hills is expected in Potohar region upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Fog is also likely to prevail at a few plain areas of the Punjab during the morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad eight degree centigrade Lahore fourteen Karachi twenty one Peshawar ten Quetta five Gilgit one Murree six and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir cloudy weather with chances of rain and snowfall over the hills is likely to prevail in Jammu Srinagar Anantnag Shopian Pulwama Leh and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning Srinagar and Baramulla four degree centigrade Jammu twelve Leh minus five Pulwama and Anantnag three and Shopian two degree centigrade.