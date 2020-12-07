11 parties’ coalition damaging country’s economy more than virus, says minister

MULTAN: Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that 11 parties coalition was damaging the country’s economy more than the coronavirus. The opposition would also face public rejection at Lahore public meeting as like they experienced in Peshawar and Multan. Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these views while listening the masses problems during Open court at his office here on Sunday. He said that a group of plunderers was indulging the kids of poor in coronavirus by calling them in their public gatherings to hide their looted money. He said that Pakistani nation was stand by with Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI). He said that Khaleej Times recent survey has cleared the position of opposition in Pakistan and said that there would be PTI government again in the country in 2023. Provincial minister said that the government was committed to resolve basic problems of masses. He said that operation would continue against hoarders and profiteers and added that inflation would reduce further. On this occasion, Malik Abdul Rauf Arain, Rana Imran Shamshad, Iqbal Aarbi and others were also present.