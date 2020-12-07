Nine more die of COVID-19 in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed nine more lives on Sunday and infected 456 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the death toll from the infectious disease to 1,413 in the province. With 456 more people diagnosed with the infectious disease, the total number of positive cases has risen to 49,676 in KP. Of nine fatalities, four were reported from Peshawar, two from Dera Ismail Khan and one each from Mansehra, Haripur and Kohat. With the latest update of human losses, Peshawar with 679 fatalities is ahead of all other districts in the province. Peshawar also recorded 284 positive cases that brought the total number of infected people to 18982. Abbottabad recorded 45 positive cases, Torghar 30, Haripur 22, Kohat 21, Charsadda 8, Swat 7, and six cases were reported from Swabi, Mansehra, and Dera Ismail Khan each. Our correspondent adds from Abbottabad: Four patients, including two women, died of coronavirus at Ayub Teaching Hospital here on Sunday. The victims included Muhammad Taj, Bushra Chand, Sajid Hussain and Rukhsana. The deceased were later buried in their respective areas as per the SOPs. The numbers of corona patients in the corona wards of the hospital have reached 70, while ventilators have also been occupied fully. The district administration has also failed to enforce the SOPs and public places are often found overcrowded.