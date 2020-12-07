Motorcycles seized from underage drivers in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Police have seized motorcyclists from underage drivers and fined many others for breach of traffic rules in Oghi on Sunday.

Raffaqat Hussain, the traffic in-charge in Oghi, told reporters that dozens of bikes being driven by the underage boys were impounded.

He said that over three dozen motorcyclists, who were either without helmets and or in breach of traffic rules, were also fined.

Hussain said that a crackdown, launched on the directives of District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch, would continue during the coming days in order to ensure enforcement of traffic rules.

He said that bikes impounded from underage drivers would only be returned to them when their family members would submit an affidavit with the police that they would not provide motorbikes to their family members under 18 years of age.