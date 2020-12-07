Libraries revival stressed for promoting reading culture

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a session here on Sunday stressed the need for promoting the reading culture among the youth by reviving the deserted libraries.

A youth body, Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), had arranged the virtual session of “The Book Club”. Social activists, educationists and young people attended the event.

Chairperson, Department of Business Studies, COMSATS University, Dr Afzal Mashadi, a noted social worker and former minister Meraj Humayun Khan, political activist, Amna Sardar and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers noted with concern the little emphasis on reading and writing among the youth. They proposed ways for promoting the reading culture.

They said the libraries have much to offer, only we require the brains that make use of this facility, stressing the need to revive the deserted libraries in the first place.

The audience believed that increasing the number of libraries was a secondary requirement, the first being to revive the existing ones which had been deserted with time.PDF Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi,

who was chairing the session, urged the educational institutions to encourage students to read books for which he suggested organizing readers’ gatherings.