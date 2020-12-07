ACE retrieves land worth billions of rupees from Saiful Malook Khokhar

LAHORE: Land worth billions of rupees was retrieved from illegal occupation by Saiful Malook Khokhar. In a statement issued from the office of the spokesperson of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, it was stated that billions of rupees land was retrieved from illegal occupation by Saiful Malook Khokhar in a joint operation by district administration, Anti-Corruption Establishment and police here Sunday morning. Khokhar had been illegally occupying over 80 kanals of precious ownerless property by preparing fake heirs and getting it transferred to his front men UC chairmen Mobeen Dawood, Afzal Khan and Mubashar in connivance with Revenue officials concerned. The property originally belonged to a Parsi Dinshaje family who had died in 1918 but was fraudulently taken over by front men of Saiful Malook Khokhar in 2015 by showing fake heirs. Now, the property has been declared ‘nazool’ land and it will be used for social welfare projects. Commenting on the matter, ACE Director General Gohar Nafees said indiscriminate action will be taken against all those involved in grabbing the land.