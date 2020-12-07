Hall of Faisal Mosque sealed over SOPs violations

Islamabad: The local administration of federal capital, Islamabad on Sunday sealed the hall of Faisal Mosque citing violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqat announced the sealing of Faisal Mosque’s inner hall through his Twitter handle. According to local administration, Islamabad congregational prayers will not be offered in the inner hall of the mosque adding that the decision was taken after precautionary measures were not followed during the Friday prayers two days ago. As of December 6, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 53,126.