‘Sindh culture oldest in world’

Karachi: On the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the culture of Sindh was the oldest and greatest culture of the world.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said Sindh’s land and its culture were guarantors of peace and security in the world. He said that on the cultural day, the history of Sindh should also be saluted along with its culture. Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of different cultures, the information minister said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party was the guardian and guarantor of that bouquet.