close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2020

‘Sindh culture oldest in world’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2020

Karachi: On the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the culture of Sindh was the oldest and greatest culture of the world.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said Sindh’s land and its culture were guarantors of peace and security in the world. He said that on the cultural day, the history of Sindh should also be saluted along with its culture. Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of different cultures, the information minister said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party was the guardian and guarantor of that bouquet.

Latest News

More From Pakistan