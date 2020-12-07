3 restaurants sealed

LALAMUSA: Three restaurants were sealed while Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on a shop for violating corona SOPs. It was told by Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa while talking to media here. The DC said that directions had been issued to the assistant commissioners of all three tehsils, Health Department, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees to check hotels, business centres, shopping malls and transport to ensure the implementation on corona SOPs. A team of Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Salman Zafar, Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Mahmood Iqbal Gondal and DHO Dr Ayaz Nasir checked several restaurants and shops and sealed two hotels while Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on a shop at Bhimber Road, he added. Kharian Assistant Commissioner Khalid Abbas sealed a hotel situated at Panjan Kasana for allegedly serving meal to the people inside the restaurant instead of open place, he told. The DC informed that the process of strict checking would continue till December 12.