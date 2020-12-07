close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
UAF to auction agri produce on 17th

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has decided to auction its carrot produce here on December 17. The UAF spokesman told that the carrots were grown in Murabbah No 39 while its auction would be held at PARS Farm Jhang Road. One third amount of the total sum would be received from the successful bidder on the spot while more information in this regard can be obtained from Directorate of Farms UAF by calling 041-9201203, he added.

