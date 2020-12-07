DPO attends wedding of martyred cop’s daughter

JHANG: District Police Officer Sarfraz Khan Virk on Sunday attended the wedding of martyred constable’s daughter and gave away gifts to the groom and the bride amid police protocol. Police constable Liaqat Ali had martyred during a police encounter with criminals at Shorkot in 2009. DPO Sarfraz Virk along with senior police officers reached the marriage ceremony and welcomed the wedding guests like the head of the family. He remained in the ceremony till the departure of the wedding guests. The DPO said that orphans and other family members of martyred police officials should never feel alone at the time of happiness as well as during any difficulty as the police department was with them.