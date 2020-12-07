Eight more die from Covid-19, another 2,013 test positive in Sindh

KARACHI: Eight more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 2,013 positive cases have emerged in Sindh.

As many as 12,720 samples were tests for Covid-19 in a day, said the Sindh chief minister on Sunday. With the new eight deaths, the death toll from the infectious disease had reached 3,019, said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

So far, 2,064,077 tests have been conducted against which 184,486 cases have been detected in total. However, 87 per cent or 159,581 coronavirus patients have defeated the virus, including 1,014 patients who recovered yesterday. Currently, 21,886 coronavirus patients are under treatment: 20,042 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 861 at hospitals. The condition of 769 patients is stated to be critical, including 82 critical patients who are on ventilators. Of the new 2,013 coronavirus cases, 1,594 are detected in Karachi: 675 in District East, 365 in District South, 250 in District Central, 165 in District Korangi, 98 in District Malir and 41 in District West.

Hyderabad has reported 99 new cases, Tando Muhammad Khan 37, Badin 34, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Jamshoro 20, Naushehroferoze 16, Larkana and Ghotkhi 14 each, Mirpurkhas 13, Matiari 12, Umerkot 11, Thatta and Sujawal eight each, Sukkur seven, Jacobabad six, Daddu and Kambhar five each, Tando Allahyar four, Khairpur three, and Khasmore, Sanghar and Shikarpur two each. The chief minister has once urged the people of the province to abide by the coronavirus-related SOPs issued by the government.