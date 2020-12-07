close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
December 7, 2020

Labourer killed

National

December 7, 2020

SARGODHA: A labourer was killed during stone blasting process in Silanwali police limits on Sunday. According to police sources, Sharif Hussain was working for stone crushing industry at Hill 126/SB Block 11-12 without wearing precautionary equipment and a heavy boulder fell on him during the blasting process. He received critical injuries and died at the DHQ Hospital soon after.

