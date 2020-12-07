Labourer killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A labourer was killed during stone blasting process in Silanwali police limits on Sunday. According to police sources, Sharif Hussain was working for stone crushing industry at Hill 126/SB Block 11-12 without wearing precautionary equipment and a heavy boulder fell on him during the blasting process. He received critical injuries and died at the DHQ Hospital soon after.