Man booked for throwing 5 kids into canal

KASUR: Sadar Phoolnagar police on Sunday registered a case against a man for throwing his five children in the Jambar Canal on Saturday.

The bodies of two children had been recovered while three children were still not recovered from the canal.

Earlier, accused Ibrahim had thrown his five children in the canal. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 had recovered the bodies of two-year-old Muhammad Ahmed and four-year-old Faiza while the bodies of nine-year-old Nadia, five-year-old Zain and three-year-old Natasha were still not recovered.

Cash, valuables taken away: Dacoits took away cash and other valuables in five incidents here on Sunday.

Three dacoits snatched cash and two mobile phones from Sufiyan near Pyal Kalan village. They shot at and injured him on resistance.

Five dacoits stopped a bus heading towards Sahiwal near Kharipar Sharif Mor and took away valuables from its passengers.

Three robbers snatched Afzal’s motorcycle and cash near Phoolnagar Bypass. Unidentified accused stole Karamat’s motorcycle near Khilji Jagir village. Four robbers snatched Rs 47,000 and two mobile phones from Shafiq near Haveli Galanwali Mustafabad.

MARRIED WOMAN ABDUCTED: A married woman was abducted near Kot Radha Kishan on Sunday.

Muhammad Ali’s 23-year-old daughter Sehar was allegedly abducted by accused Farooq.

RAPE BID FOILED: A rape bid was foiled here on Sunday.

Reportedly, 12-year-old daughter of Bushra Bibi was on her way when accused Abdul Khaliq caught her and allegedly tried to rape her. On her hue and cry, the accused fled. Allahabad police have registered a case.

10 INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Ten passengers were injured in an accident here. A bus was carrying passengers to Multan from Kasur when it collided with a Toll Plaza due to heavy fog. As a result, 10 passengers, including Hafiza Bibi, Rashid and Saima, were seriously injured.