Protest against death of farmer in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Villagers on Saturday night blocked traffic on Toba-Gojra Road after a farmer crushed to death by a trailer.

The villagers staged a demonstration after the death of farmer Tahir Ayub in the accident. They demanded strict action against the trailer driver. Later, the police officials held talks with them. To it, they dispersed.

DRAW: The draw was held under the supervision of DC Umar Javed for the allotment of 34 land levelers to farmers on subsidy here on Sunday.