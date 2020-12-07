JUI-F protests against govt

BAHAWALPUR: On the call of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, hundreds of party activists staged a demonstration on Sunday against the government.

The protest organised at Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk was led by JUI district ameer Qari Muhammad Yaseen.

The protesters also took out a rally against the alleged police crackdown on the party workers before PDM meeting in Multan.

While addressing the protesting, Qari Muhammad Yaseen condemned the police crackdown against the PDM workers and particularly against the JUI-F workers to stop them from joining the PDM Multan public meeting on Nov 30.

THREE HELD FOR CORRUPTION: The FIA Bahawalpur circle on Sunday arrested Mepco XENs Subhan Ali and Sohail Abbas and SDO Muhammad Iftikhar for fake recruitment of daily wager Irfan Ali of Bahawalpur in March 2017 while he was in Saudi Arabia. The FIA also registered an FIR against Irfan Ali.