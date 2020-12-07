Malik asks PM to expose NRO seekers in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the list of NRO seekers public in the Parliament as he has been referring to it time and again.

“The PPP had never signed any NRO, adding it is merely an anti-propaganda to defame our leadership and the political victimisation in the name of accountability must stop as there is a thin line between accountability and victimisation,” he said in a series of tweet on Sunday.

Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said in tweets that the confusing nation wants the prime minister to make the names of those who are begging for NRO with evidence.

He stated that there is neither any provision of NRO in the Constitution of Pakistan nor the prime minister has the authority to order NAB to close cases.

He said that opposition leaders were playing their games for personal benefits and prime minister is unaware of this developing volcano which may burst soon. “Both the opposition and government will continue to fight on a slippery mat of democracy that will slip away from their feet,” he said. Rehman Malik has questioned that why was Prime Minister Imran Khan asserting "he will prefer to leave the government" while taking the refuge of the so-called imaginary narrative of NRO, adding that he believes the prime minister is pointing out some hidden serious pressure on his government.

Rehman Malik expressed his deepest concerns over the news that seven coronavirus patients passed away at the Peshawar's Khyber Teaching Hospital on Saturday as oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi failed to arrive on time.

He urged the govt to provide oxygen cylinders and ventilators in ample quantities as in upcoming days expectedly coronavirus positive cases will be increased.

He said that it shows government negligence that seven people died because of the lack of oxygen cylinders.

It must be mentioned here that Rehman Malik has started a three-liner post titled "Pakistan Calling" on twitter in which he gives his expert opinion on the country’s current affairs.