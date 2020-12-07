Indian propaganda targeting sub-nationalists

Pakistan has been facing the Indian propaganda on various fronts. The main target these days are the people of Balochistan, who are being incited to rebel. In this regard, the Indian intelligence agency RAW has launched web radio/podcasts for online listening to spear its propaganda campaign.

According to general definition, podcast is an audio programme of any format, just like talk radio but can be of any length and is online. Called internet radio station, online radio station, net radio, or web radio, it is an audio stream, which is generally streamed over the Internet. It can be of five minutes to several hours long. They cover topics which are not usually covered by radio talk shows – rather controversial -- but mostly they will be themed around one particular topic, which the hosts will cover on every episode.

The Indian podcasts present interviews of mostly estranged sub-nationalists to defame Pakistan, especially armed forces/ intelligence agencies. The word “Pakistan” is encrypted in such programmes to ostensibly attract followers from Pakistan. Sub-nationalists are the only guests invited at such platforms to spew venom against the state of Pakistan. People selected to host such programmes are already famous for their anti-Pakistan social media campaigns and are believed to be working for RAW.

The Indian intelligence has reinvigorated efforts to defame the Pakistan armed forces/ ISI and is trying to reach out estranged elements/ sub-nationalists through such channels.

The extent of Indian involvement with Baloch sub-nationalists was highlighted recently by the DG ISPR who revealed that a former Indian ambassador and an Indian Army general visited a Baloch militant training camp in Haji Gak in Afghanistan.

“The camp housed 150 militants while India had also paid $30 million to establish a camp in Kandahar to house Baloch militants.” The ISPR chief also stated that RAW had planned the attack on PC Gwadar, providing $500,000 for it.

Earlier, in 2016, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from the border region of Balochistan, who was covertly working with these sub-nationalists and foreign-funded terrorists.

Also not long ago, in 2013, a retired Indian Army chief, Vijay Kumar Singh, had admitted that India had sponsored bomb blasts in Pakistan and doled out money to the separatist elements in Balochistan.

Indian footprints in Balochistan have been confirmed by the Pakistani state at the international level. The Indian military and intelligence services are infiltrating specially-trained and psychologically-motivated terrorists to inflict losses on Pakistan’s polity, economic infrastructure and create divisions in the society by exploiting religious weaknesses and ethnic fissures. However, most Baloch do not support ultra and sub-nationalists, which are surviving on Indian largesse and operating from abroad, and look towards the political parties for solution of their problems.

The hard evidence and the connection about the Indian involvement in destablising Pakistan are in the dossier prepared by Islamabad. The Government of Pakistan and the armed forces have brought the Indian involvement in Balochistan before the world.