Faisal Mosque’s hall sealed over SOPs violations

Islamabad: The local administration of federal capital, Islamabad on Sunday sealed the hall of Faisal Mosque citing violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqat announced the sealing of Faisal Mosque’s inner hall through his Twitter handle.

According to local administration, Islamabad congregational prayers will not be offered in the inner hall of the mosque adding that the decision was taken after precautionary measures were not followed during the Friday prayers two days ago.

As of December 6, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 53,126. Throughout the country, 41,645 tests were conducted on December 5, while 58 people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

So far, 355,012 people have recovered from the infection in the country. According to the details, congregational prayers will not be offered in the inner hall of the mosque. Meanwhile, authorities are taking precautions to make sure SOPs are followed in mosques and other places of worship.

The Deputy Commissioner of the capital territory Hamza Shafqat took to Twitter to share that mosque will remain open for daily prayers and the hall will be opened for Friday gathering after proper arrangements are made.