Girl dies, mother faints after consuming poisonous food

SUKKUR: A 10-year old girl died and her mother was in critical condition after they mistakenly consumed poisonous cake thrown by the municipal corporation to kill stray dogs.

Reports said the staff of Town Committee, Sanghar, in Shahamir Panhawar Colony threw poisonous food to kill the stray dogs, but 10-year old girl Kousar Panhwar, d/o Gul Jamal Panhwar, and her mother mistakenly ate the food and they both got unconscious and due to non-availability of the ambulance timely, the ill-fated girl unfortunately died.

The mother of the deceased girl was finally shifted to a local hospital of Shaheed Benazirabad in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the parents and residents have been protesting against the incident and staging a sit-in at the Mirpur Chowk Sanghar with the body of the girl for the last 12 hours to press their demand to register an FIR against the local municipal administrator of Sanghar.

The police have arrested an employee of Town Municipal Committee Sanghar, Anwar Nizamani, charging him of criminal negligence but the protesters demanded to arrest and register an FIR against the administrator of TMA and others too.