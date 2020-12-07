Sindhi Culture Day celebrated on wide scale

SUKKUR: The Sindhi Cultural Day was celebrated across Sindh on Sunday, as the people presented Sindhi Topi (caps) and Ajrak (shawl) to each other.

On the day, rallies were taken out across the province, while functions and parties were held to shed the light on the Sindhi traditions. The celebrations were held across Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Moro, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Mithi, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, Sanghar and other cities with traditional enthusiasm. The political activists, Sindhi nationalists, civil society, and others, especially children came out of wearing colorful dresses, including Sindhi Topi and Ajrak. The participants also danced on Sindhi songs.

The participants said the day was being celebrated by all communal groups including Urdu-speaking, Punjabis, and Baloch to show their love for each other. Meanwhile, the day reduced the distances of the people with different backgrounds and strengthened brotherhood among them. In Larkana, folk singers, including Saleem Raza Kumbhar, Sajjan Mahiri, Raja Sammo and Aashiq Magsi enthralled the audience with cultural songs. Just like other people, the transgender community also celebrated the Sindh Cultural Day. It is pertinent to mention that the Sindhi Cultural Day was introduced in 2009.